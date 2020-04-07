Yakuza Remastered Collection Steeply Discounted At Amazon, Comes With Collectible Case

The Yakuza franchise has been extremely popular in Japan for 15 years and has gained a dedicated following in the US, too. While fans anxiously await the localization of the latest entry in the series, Yakuza 7, now’s a great time to replay some of the earlier games in the sprawling saga. The Yakuza Remastered Collection compiles Yakuza 3-5, and the Day 1 Edition is on sale for $40 (was $60) at Amazon and Walmart just two months after its release.

The Remastered Collection was rolled out gradually on the PlayStation Store, with Yakuza 3 releasing last August, Yakuza 4 last October, and Yakuza 5 in February alongside the physical edition. All three games originally released on PS3 and received updates for the collection beyond just raising the resolution to 1080p and frame rate to 60 frames per second. The games went through the localization process again, and content that was cut from the PS3 releases in the US was added back in.

The Day 1 Edition is a two-disc collection that comes with a collectible red case featuring protagonist Kazuma Kiryu’s dragon tattoo. It also comes with a PS3 case for Yakuza 5, which is of note for collectors since Yakuza 5 was only available digitally in the US on PS3.

While GameSpot hasn’t reviewed the Yakuza Remastered Collection, all three games in the collection earned an 8/10 in their original reviews.

For newcomers, Yakuza should be played from the beginning, starting with Yakuza 0, the prequel to the first game in the action-adventure franchise that released in 2017. Thankfully, the Remastered Collection fills the gaps in the PS4’s Yakuza library. All seven mainline Yakuza games can be played on PS4, making it easy to catch up on Kiryu’s journey.