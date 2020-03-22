Yep, Guilty Gear Strive Still Looks Unbelievable as It Adds Millia and Zato-1

Shadowy business

It’s testament to just how incredible Guilty Gear Strive looks that we’re still blown away every time we get a new trailer. The fighter’s visuals continue to leave us in awe as it introduces two returning characters: Millia Rage and Zato-1. Millia’s looking way more detailed than ever, while Zato-1’s command of shadows is impressively dynamic.

Things are looking really good for Guilty Gear Strive right now. The character roster’s starting to come together, and it’s been confirmed that the final release will use rollback netcode for its online play. There’s also a beta coming up soon, and applications are now open. You can read about it through here.