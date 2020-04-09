Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair PS4 Update Adds New Soundtrack and Easy Mode

It’s all Chiptune

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair is a thoroughly enjoyable 2D spin-off to Playtonic’s mainline Nintendo 64-like experience, but some players felt things got a little bit too difficult towards the end of the game. If you were one of those who got stuck but wished to see the title through to its conclusion, you might want to return to the game with the latest PlayStation 4 update.

That’s because the developer has implemented a toggle into the Impossible Lair itself, with an easier alternative allowing the use of checkpoints. The original challenge still remains, but sections in the Not So Impossible Lair now save your best Bee Shield score so that you can improve upon them. What’s more, the game is also getting an all-new chiptune soundtrack.

Composed by Tater-Tot Tunes, the 8-bit soundtrack covers every 2D level in the game — accessed via the pause menu as soon as the PS4 update goes live and has been downloaded. Are you going to give Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair another chance if you happened to get stuck? Or maybe that chiptune soundtrack is enticing you into another playthrough? Either way, let us know in the comments below.