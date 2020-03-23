You can finally ‘wishlist’ games on the Epic Games Store

On Tuesday, Epic Games rolled out a new feature on the Epic Games Store — wishlists. Wishlists are a way for people to track and follow games they want to buy eventually, whether it’s waiting for a discount or for a game to be released. It’s a feature that’s become very important for developers on Epic Games Store competitor Steam; games that are “wishlisted” a bunch have more of a chance of getting featured on the Steam marketplace.

Players can filter and “smart search” games in their wishlists. The developer said email notifications for discounts and status changes will be coming in the future, but didn’t specify when.

You can find your wishlist on the Epic Games Store launcher on the bottom, left-hand side of the screen under “Redeem Code” and “Coupons.” Game pages have been updated with an “Add to wishlist” button on the right-hand, bottom side of the screen. It’s a button with a heart next to the buy now/pre-purchase/get button, as seen below:

Epic Games said it has “some improvements” already in the works, but is also accepting player feedback.