You can get 40GB of data on your iPhone for £10 per month.

FOR £10 a month, you can get 40GB of data on a SIM card.

The fantastic deal will work on any smartphone, whether it is an iPhone or an Android device.

Smarty usually offers 30GB of data for £10.

However, for a “limited time only,” the mobile network is providing an additional 10GB of data.

If your device can support all three, the data will work over 3G, 4G, and 5G.

It also includes unlimited calls and texts within the United Kingdom.

There are no speed limits, so you won’t be throttled.

You can cancel at any time because it’s a rolling one-month plan.

There is no credit check, and tethering is unrestricted in the UK.

In the EU, you can also “roam like a local.”

Smarty is one of the UK’s newest mobile networks, having only launched in 2017.

Don’t get too excited just yet; it’s actually based on Three’s long-running network.

It’s also a sub-brand of Three, a mobile service provider with a long history.

SIMs are delivered in two days or less, according to Smarty, and can be activated in minutes.

You have the option of transferring your phone number as well.

Purchasing a SIM card is a simple way to cut costs.

If you already own a smartphone that you enjoy, you can save money on an upgrade.

You could also use this SIM in a cheap phone.

All of the prices in this article were accurate at the time of publication, but they may have changed since then.

Before making any purchase, make sure you do your homework.

If you click on a link in this story, we may receive compensation as an affiliate.

