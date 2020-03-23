You Can Get Animal Crossing: New Horizons Freebies By Playing Pocket Camp

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has arrived on Nintendo Switch, and you can snag a few items in the game for free. The 1.1.0 update added a free virtual Switch, and you can grab a few other freebies by playing the series’ mobile spin-off, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.

Nintendo has added a new, free My Nintendo reward in Pocket Camp called Animal Crossing: New Horizons Special Order Ticket. You can see the reward by clicking on the My Nintendo icon in Pocket Camp’s menu. If you have the same Nintendo Account linked to Pocket Camp and New Horizons, you can claim this reward and receive a special download code. This can then be redeem in the Switch Eshop to receive a handful of Pocket Camp-themed items in New Horizons, including two mini RVs, a campsite sign, and a shirt.

The New Horizons Special Order ticket also comes with 50 free Leaf Tickets for Pocket Camp. The mobile game is currently running a New Horizons crossover event, so you can also earn some items inspired by the Switch game, including Tom Nook’s office table, which will bring Tom Nook to your campsite or cabin. On top of that, you can craft special tropical items for a limited time. The crossover event runs through April 1.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now on Nintendo Switch. Alongside the game, Nintendo has rolled out the companion NookLink service, which can be accessed through the Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app and offers a few helpful features, like the ability to scan patterns and voice and text chat with other players. You can read more about the game in our Animal Crossing: New Horizons review-in-progress.

If you’ve just settled down on your deserted island, we’ve put together a variety of guides to help get you started, including what you should do on your first day and how to get Isabelle to your island. We’ve also shared some tips on how to unlock the Able Sisters clothing shop and how to build Nook’s Cranny and the museum.