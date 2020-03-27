You can now grab Monument Valley 2 for free from the Google Play Store

The original Monument Valley, however, isn’t currently free.
Source: Android Central
What you need to know
- Popular puzzle game Monument Valley 2 can now be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store.
- The game is usually priced at $4.99 in the U.S.
- It is expected to remain free for the next seven days.
Monument Valley 2, the sequel to the incredibly popular 2014 puzzle game Monument Valley, is now free on the Google Play Store. Surprisingly, the promotion hasn’t been officially announced, although it looks like the game is available to download for free in various countries around the world right now.
As per the folks at Android Police, the promotion is likely to last for the next seven days. The game is usually priced at $4.99 in the U.S. and £4.99 in the U.K.
The promotion comes at a time when billions of people are staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. So if you’re looking for a new game to pass the time while coronavirus forces you to stay inside, open the Play Store in your phone and download Monument Valley 2 right away.
Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more
Monument Valley 2 offers a similar gameplay style to the original Monument Valley and boasts beautiful visuals as well as music. However, it has a completely new story, which means you don’t need to have played the original game to enjoy Monument Valley 2.
Monument Valley 2
Monument Valley 2 is among the puzzle games around currently, with beautiful visuals, interactive soundscapes, and timeless gameplay. The game requires you to guide a mother and her child through the valley as you tackle delightful puzzles.
Top 15 Google Duo tips and tricks for better video calls
Google Duo is a solid yet simple video chat app that is available across several platforms, including Android, iOS, and web. Yet despite how simple it is, there are a number of useful tips and tricks to be learned to get the most out of the app. We’ll walk you through the top 15.
The Galaxy S20 is currently $200 off — are you going to get one?
The Galaxy S20 is one of our favorite phones of 2020, and right now, Amazon and Best Buy are selling it for $200 off. Are you going to finally pick up the phone for yourself?
These earbuds are basically AirPods Pro for Android with a smaller price
Here’s an enticing proposition — true wireless earbuds with great sound, active noise canceling, 24-hour battery life, and water resistance. That’s what you get with the Aukey Key Series EP-T18NC, all for more than $100 less than the AirPods Pro.
Listen to these playlists from Amazon Music while you work from home
These expertly created playlists from Amazon Music will help you power through any mood and all the feels of working from home during forced isolation. There are over 20 that Amazon is featuring in the app right now, but here are my 12 favorites.