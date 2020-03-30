You can now test iPad’s new trackpad and mouse support with Apple’s public beta

Yesterday, Apple announced a new iPad Pro along with an updated keyboard case – now with a trackpad. The company also confirmed that it is equipping iPadOS with laptop-like trackpad and mouse functions, earlier than expected. The new context sensitive cursor and other trackpad / mouse features will be available next week as part of the iPadOS 13.4 update.

However, you don’t have to wait until then to get a feel for Apple’s approach to expanding trackpad and mouse support on iPad. A public beta of the update is currently live, and after installation, you can get started with a mouse or similar device like Apple’s Magic Trackpad if you want to test the new multi-finger gestures.

It is contextual and transforms into the desired tool depending on the content you point to, such as buttons, app icons and text. It is perfect for tasks where you need an extra level of precision, such as: For example, creating a table or editing text. You can also use intuitive trackpad gestures to get around quickly in iPadOS.

The big question is how close this will come to a traditional pointer experience like on a Mac or PC. Craig Federighi, vice president of Apple software, said the company’s goal is to “put a cursor in a touch-first environment.” What is here will be what iPad owners will likely stick to until iPadOS 14. In my brief experience so far, it’s pretty intuitive and there are no annoying surprises. Of course, you want to adjust the settings to your liking. Not everyone is a fan of “natural scrolling” and this can be adjusted under Settings -> General -> Trackpad and mouse. The scroll speed can also be fine-tuned here.

Apple added rudimentary mouse support for iPadOS 13 for the first time last year, but it was a barebone support technology that lagged far behind this latest implementation.

How to get the iPadOS 13.4 GM through Apple’s public beta

The version of iPadOS 13.4 that was released yesterday for developers and public beta testers is almost certainly the same software version that anyone can install on March 24th. Sign in with the Apple on which you want to install the update with your Apple ID for the Apple beta program.

You will then be asked to register your device and download a beta profile. Once you have done this, install the beta profile in the settings, perform the usual software update process and you will be updated to 13.4. A note: If a “feedback” app is added to your home screen after the update, simply remove the beta profile in the settings and the app will be hidden. Whenever the next version of iPadOS after version 13.4 is released, you can carry out the update using the normal procedure.