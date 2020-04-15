You can now unbox the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro virtually using Instagram’s AR filters

OnePlus is rolling out two AR filters on Instagram that let you unbox its latest devices on the platform.
Source: OnePlus
What you need to know
- OnePlus has introduced two AR filters on Instagram that let you unbox the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro virtually.
- The filters let you see all the components bundled in the box.
- OnePlus is also rolling out a contest to fans in India, with the most creative unboxing eligible to win the OnePlus 8.
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are now official, and as the company isn’t able to do its usual pop-up events around the world, it is taking things online. OnePlus is rolling out two AR filters on Instagram that let you unbox the latest devices virtually. From OnePlus:
We’re using simple AR tech to bring a virtual experience of our new products to the community. We’re launching two AR filters on our Instagram channels. One for the OnePlus 8 and the other for the 8 Pro. These filters are a sweet setup to help you virtually unbox the OnePlus 8 Series at any place and at any time.
You’ll need to visit the Instagram profiles of OnePlus or OnePlus India to get your hands on the new filters. Once you do, find a flat surface to place the AR box. Then hit the record button to be able to see the contents of the box, and interact with the various elements that you get with the phone.
Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more
It is a pretty cool idea, and it worked well enough on my 7T. You’ll obviously have to do this on your phone, and OnePlus is encouraging its fans to post unboxing videos with the new filters. Those that post the most creative videos stand a chance to win the OnePlus 8. If that’s of interest to you, you can find more details on the OnePlus forums.
The caveat here is that the unboxing challenge is limited to those living in India. You can use the filters globally, but as the contest is being held by OnePlus India, it is limited to the region.
