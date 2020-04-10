You can now watch the original Fleabag show and help with COVID-19 relief

Fleabag — the stage show that the Emmy-winning television show is based upon — is available to stream for two weeks. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the star and writer behind both, teamed up with Amazon and Soho Theatre on Demand to make the stage show available to rent, with all proceeds going to charities in the U.K.

The recipients include National Emergencies Trust, NHS Charities Together, Acting for Others, and the new Fleabag Support Fund, which plans to distribute grants to freelancers working in the U.K. A breakdown is available on Soho Theatre on Demand’s website.

Waller-Bridge announced this on the Soho Theatre’s Twitter account, via a video with a special guest appearance by a certain hot Fleabag star at the end. The show is available on the Soho Theatre website for those in the U.K. and Ireland. Starting Friday, April 10, it will also be available on Soho Theatre on Demand in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, and on Amazon Prime for U.K. and U.S. viewers. It’ll be available for a minimum donation fee of £4 ($4.98), with various pricing options available (though if you’re really eager, you can start streaming it in the U.S. from the Soho Theatre website for £10, or $12.46).

The TV show Fleabag is based on Waller-Bridge’s one-woman stage show, which she first performed in 2013. While the stage show primarily focuses on one dysfunctional woman living in London, with her family and friends mentioned, the television adaptation showcases a whole cast.

Coping with the death of her mother and her best friend, the titular character deals with her issues by turning to the audience and camera. The first season aired in 2016, with the second season dropping last year — and sweeping the Emmy Awards, winning not only Best Comedy Series but Best Actress (Waller-Bridge), Best Writing (Waller-Bridge), and Best Directing (Harry Bradbeer). The series also had two nominations in the Best Supporting Actress category for Sian Clifford and Olivia Colman.

