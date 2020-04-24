You Can Snag A Free Month Of Funimation Premium Thanks To Trials Of Mana’s Release

Funimation is celebrating the release of Trials of Mana by offering free one-month subscriptions to its premium anime streaming service. Normally $6/month, you can get your first month of Funimation Premium for free with promo code MANAFANS20. Technically, you don’t have to even be a Mana fan to snag this deal, and it comes at a great time since most people are spending more time at home social distancing.

While a small number of shows and movies are available to stream with ads for free on Funimation, a premium membership unlocks ad-free viewing for the whole library of more than 500 anime. It’s a particularly good service for dubs and often has exclusive “Simuldubs,” which are dubbed in English right after an episode airs in Japan. It’s also worth noting that Funimation has the most comprehensive collection of Dragon Ball anime.

The premium subscription grants you access to stream on two devices at once, and Funimation is available on practically every device you can think of–Amazon Fire Stick, Google Chromecast, Roku, Smart TVs, iOS and Android devices, and game consoles such as PS4 and Xbox One. New Funimation subscribers can also take advantage of a 14-day free trial on top of the free month

Funimation is featured in both our best anime streaming services and best overall streaming services guides, so don’t miss out on this opportunity. Funimation is just one of several streaming services offering free trials right now. For those without cable, Sling TV is letting people stream more than 50 channels for free every night.

If you’re also interested in Trials of Mana, we have a buying guide detailing where to find PS4, Switch, and PC versions of the game. The remake of Seiken Densetsu 3 released today and earned a 6/10 in GameSpot’s Trials of Mana review.

“Trials of Mana stands on the strength of its combat, and the fact that it’s how you spend the vast majority of your time,” editor Steve Watts wrote. “That easy recommendation comes qualified with several elements that don’t work nearly as well, from dull and hodge-podge storytelling to bewildering progression systems. Seeing a historical curiosity through the lens of a mostly modernized action-RPG was enough to pull me through the experience despite my quibbles, though, so there’s certainly still life in the world of Mana.”