You Can Still Buy A Nintendo Switch Lite Bundle At GameStop

The Nintendo Switch is currently seeing a major worldwide shortage, the likes of which we haven’t seen since its release in 2017. People are clamoring to get their hands on the console, most likely due to being stuck inside because of the coronavirus pandemic as well as the timely release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The $300 console is currently sold out pretty much everywhere, unless you’re looking to pay $400 or $500 for the system on its own. Last week, GameStop began offering “starter bundles” for the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite that included a few games and accessories. Unfortunately, only the Switch Lite bundles are available now.

Since then, GameStop has offered various Nintendo Switch bundles that have come in and out of stock. One bundle included a physical copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, and a code for $20 Eshop credit, all for $450. That bundle soon sold out, replaced by another Nintendo Switch bundle that also sold out. A regular Nintendo Switch is currently unavailable at GameStop, but there’s a chance the store will create and stock a new bundle soon.

Currently, the Switch Lite is also sold out at most places, but GameStop also has a few bundles for the smaller, handheld-only system. The “All-In-One” GameStop Swtich Lite Bundle bundle comes with a carrying case, a SanDisk 128 GB memory card, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for $365. That’s full MSRP for all the items combined individually.

The “Minecraft Basics” bundle includes the Switch edition of Minecraft, a carrying case, a screen protector, and a 64 GB SanDisk microSDXC card. This one is currently sold out, however.

According to Nintendo, Switch consoles will be restocked in the near future, but there’s no word on exactly when that will be. “Nintendo Switch hardware is selling out at various retail locations in the US, but more systems are on the way. We apologize for any inconvenience,” Nintendo told GameSpot in an email statement. Hopefully, we start seeing the system back in stock at retailers soon.