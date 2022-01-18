You can swipe without using your hands with this amazing TikTok hack that EVERY user should know about.

All TikTok users should be aware of an amazing TikTok hack that allows you to swipe without using your hands.

A TIKTOKER has discovered a useful tip for using the iPhone’s video sharing app.

Shannon, aka Diaperbagrag, told her 126,000 Instagram followers about a new way to watch videos without having to swipe.

Instead, she employs the power of voice and an iPhone app.

She exclaimed, “I’ve discovered the best TikTok hack ever.”

“I’d like to watch TikTok while I’m doing laundry or something, but I can’t.”

“Because my hands are wet or I’m elbow deep in my child’s pant leg, turning it inside out the wrong way.”

“I can’t be doing that while [swiping]through TikTok to see what’s next.”

You’ll need to go to Settings, then Accessibility to set it up.

Select Voice Control, then Customize Commands from the drop-down menu.

Create a new command by tapping Create New Command and typing ‘Next’ in the box.

Then select Action, then Run Custom Gesture.

Swipe up on this screen in the same way you would on TikTok.

Return to the home screen and tap Application, then select TikTok from the list.

Finally, in the top right, tap Save.

You can simply repeat the process but change two bits if you want to go back on TikTok videos.

This time, when it comes to Create New Command, type ‘Back.’

Do a swipe down gesture instead of a swipe up gesture when you get to Run Custom Gesture.

You can now use your voice instead of your hands to navigate between videos on TikTok.

