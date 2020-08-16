You can type ‘how to vote’ into Google now for instant state-by-state voting instructions

Election Day in the US — November 3rd — is almost here. Now, if you type “how to vote” or “how to register to vote” into Google’s search box, it will automatically detect which state you live in and give you voting dates, ways to register to vote online, and more.

If you go to Google’s search engine or the Chrome web browser to search for specific voting information, you’ll now get some very specific results:

If you search “how to vote,” the first thing that appears on the webpage — below all of the ads, anyhow — is no longer the top search result for that phrase. Instead, you’ll see specific information on how to vote in your state, including ID requirements, the deadline to vote, and important differences between voting by mail or in person. If you search “how to register to vote” instead, Google will provide step-by-step instructions to register for in-person voting, how to sign up for a mail-in ballot, and check the status of your voter registration.

Google is working with several nonpartisan third-party data partners, including Democracy Works, to pull official data directly from state and county election administrators. Google’s search engine also provides relevant links to your state government’s website if you need additional information.