You can use these credit cards immediately after you are approved for them

Sometimes you just want access to credit right away, but most credit cards do not offer the ability to use them until you receive the physical card in the mail. However, there are a few outliers that do give you immediate access to making purchases immediately after you are approved.

American Express and Apple Card are the two best at this, but there is one card from United that also offers this. We’ve put together a list of some of the most popular cards available for immediate use after approval. If you’re looking for purchasing power right after approval, these cards will give it to you.

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express :



Cover the staples



Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 3 months. New 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% Cash Back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more, 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations, and 1% Cash Back on other purchases. Over 3 million more places in the U.S. started accepting American Express® Cards in 2017 and 2018. Low intro APR: 0% for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers, currently 12.99%-23.99% Variable. $95 annual fee. See at The Points Guy

The Platinum Card® from American Express :



Travel fancy



Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months. Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings. 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel. 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com. Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world. Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More. $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline. Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required. $550 annual fee. See at The Points Guy

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express :



Cash back fast



Earn a $150 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 3 months. 3% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%). 2% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations and at select U.S. department stores, 1% back on other purchases. Low intro APR: 0% for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable rate, currently 12.99% to 23.99%. Over 3 million more places in the U.S. started accepting American Express® Cards in 2017 and 2018. Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be easily redeemed for statement credits, gift cards, and merchandise. No annual fee. See at The Points Guy

United℠ Business Card :



Bonus points



Immediate use is currently only for United purchases. Earn up to 100,000 bonus points. 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, plus another 50,000 bonus miles after $25,000 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. Earn 2 miles per $1 at restaurants, gas stations and office supply stores, 2 miles per $1 on United purchases, and 1 mile per $1 on all other purchases. Free checked bag – save up to $120 per roundtrip (terms apply). Two one-time United Club℠ passes each year — more than a $100 value. Priority boarding for you and companions on the same reservation on United-operated flights. Employee cards at no additional cost. $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $99. See at The Points Guy

Apple Card :



Made by Apple



Apple Card is an obvious contender for the card you would want to use to purchase your new Macbook Pro, and for obvious reasons. Apple gives cardholders who make a purchase at Apple using Apple Pay 3% Daily Cash, so a base model Macbook Pro would earn you around $72.00 in Daily Cash. Since you can use your Daily Cash earned to pay off your Apple Card, you can then immediately turn around and use this money to offset some of the cost of your Macbook Pro purchase. Boom. You just got a 3% discount from Apple on the new Macbook Pro. See at The Points Guy

If you’re looking for a credit card that you need immediate access to without waiting for the physical card to arrive in the mail, these cards will take care of just that.

