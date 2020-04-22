You Could Be In The HBO Max Friends Reunion Audience

While the long-awaited Friends reunion on the upcoming HBO Max streaming service has been delayed due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, it hasn’t been canceled. Preparations for the event are underway and the cast of the iconic sitcom has revealed how you could wind up in the audience for the taking of the unscripted special.

The Friends cast revealed on their individual Instagram accounts that they are joining the All In Challenge, which is calling on celebrities to raise money for America’s Food Fund. All you have to do is make a donation to AllInChallenge.com to be entered to win. And it’s not just a seat in the audience that’s up for grabs.

The winner will gain admission to taping for themselves plus five of their best friends, as well the chance to drink coffee with the cast on the Central Perk set and get to go on what’s being described as the Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. studio tour.

If you don’t manage to win the contest, don’t worry. You’ll be able to watch the reunion special once it launches on HBO Max. There’s no release date set, but the new streaming service will launch on May 27. Among the bigger titles available at launch are Friends, The Big Bang Theory, and South Park, as well as films like The Matrix, The Wizard of Oz, and Joker.