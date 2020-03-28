You get to be a ghost and hang out with a ghost dog in I Am Dead

From the creators of Wilmot’s Warehouse and Hohokum, I Am Dead is a colorful, cute puzzle game about the afterlife.

Developer Hollow Ponds and Richard Hogg’s I Am Dead was revealed during Nintendo’s Indie World showcase on Tuesday. The game, published by Annapurna Interactive, is slated for a 2020 release date.

The trailer for I Am Dead began with the introduction of a shore side town of Shelmerston — “a small but remarkable island in the north Atlantic with a long, strange history.” Sherlmerston’s museum curator, Morris Lupton, has been telling the town’s stories for years, but he’s just learned he “can do new things” — oh, and he’s dead. According to the game’s Steam page, Lupton is recently deceased and reunited with the ghost of his beloved pup, Sparky.

Together, Lupton and Sparky have to find the island’s lost ghosts and “dive inside the memories of the people who knew [the ghosts] best.” All this is important in preventing a volcano from erupting and destroying the island.

It continued:

To help with their mission, Morris uses his newfound power that allows him to peer inside objects and people to reveal their contents and memories, like a supernatural X-Ray!

Along the way you will discover many stories about the history and folklore of Shelmerston, and its cast of curious inhabitants and visitors: tourist finches, the fishfolk, morlos, and the Legend of Aggi — the one who originally silenced the volcano …

Like Spiritfarer from Thunder Lotus Games, I Am Dead looks to be a game about death that’s not necessarily scary. It’s a welcome approach to death; games have a lot of it, but it’s often violent and treated like sport. I Am Dead looks clearly different.

I Am Dead will be released on Nintendo Switch and Windows PC.