You may be arrested as a result of your Facebook posts – these are the things you should never send on Facebook.

If the content you post on social media breaks the law, you could face legal action.

While it is obviously legal to write a Facebook post, if the content of the post violates the law, you may face civil or criminal penalties.

In effect, the same things that would get you arrested if you shouted them in public can also land you in jail if you post them online.

In general, police do not actively search Facebook for hate speech, for example.

That means that before a poster faces criminal charges, someone must see the post and report it to the police.

Here are a few examples of things that can lead to you being arrested for posting.

Hate speech is against Facebook’s policies, and those who share it risk having their accounts suspended.

Posts that are vile or hateful, such as those that make sexist, racist, or homophobic remarks, can land the poster in jail.

A British woman was arrested in August after she shared “racist” posts about a five-year-old Afghan refugee who died after falling out of a hotel window.

Mohammed Munib Majeedi died just days after he and his family arrived in the UK in search of a better life after fleeing the Taliban.

After her vile online comments were reported, South Yorkshire Police said they arrested a woman.

On August 21, she was arrested for “malicious communications and racially aggravated public order offenses,” according to the police report.

“I’d like to remind people that comments made online can have serious consequences,” Acting Detective Inspector Lee Corker said.

“Hate speech and hate crimes, whether in person or online, will not be tolerated, and officers will respond forcefully.”

“While we encourage discussion on our social media channels, offensive comments may be investigated.”

Please think about the impact of your words before you post.”

Following England footballers Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, and Marcus Rashford’s penalty misses in this year’s European Championship final, at least 11 people were arrested for racial abuse.

According to BBC News, if your Facebook posts interfere with or ruin a criminal trial, you could face jail time.

That means you’ll get in trouble if you approach jurors on the platform or make comments about the defendants’, victims’, or witnesses’ character.

You can also get in trouble if you post messages on social media claiming to know the defendant in a case did it.

When you're in "contempt of court,"

