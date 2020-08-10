You may soon be able to use WhatsApp on four devices at once

The feature has been in development for months.

WhatsApp has started testing a new feature that will allow users to use a single account across multiple devices. Currently, the only way you can use WhatsApp on more than one device is through WhatsApp Web.

According to the folks at WABetaInfo, the feature could allow users to have the same account running on four devices simultaneously. The Facebook-owned messaging app is currently working on creating the interface for the feature on both the Android and iOS versions. To get started with the feature, users will first have to transfer their chat history. Since copying your chat history may require a lot of data, you will need to be connected to a Wi-Fi network before you can begin the login process on another device.