You should be aware of a contentious iPhone feature, but not everyone reacts the same way.

You should be aware of a contentious iPhone feature, but everyone has the same reaction.

Next time you’re at the computer, keep a closer eye on your back.

A Tiktoker has revealed a disturbingly precise way for someone to copy what’s on your screen quickly.

Bypinkspace demonstrated how an iPhone could be used to steal your work in a matter of seconds without you even realising it.

While it may appear to be a joke directed at a friend who is doing homework, it raises awareness of more serious issues – and how cautious we should all be.

“Work smarter, not harder,” he told his TikTok audience of over 45,000.

The trick is to use the iPhone’s camera app’s scan text feature.

When text is detected while taking a photo, a yellow frame appears.

Then, on the bottom right, tap the scan text icon, and everything will be extracted and converted to text format almost instantly.

It’s intended to be a handy everyday shortcut for things like paperwork, allowing you to avoid manually typing it out.

Instead, you can use the camera app to scan the document and have all of the hard work done for you.

However, as shown in the video, it can also be easily abused.

In recent years, other device makers, such as Samsung, have developed similar intelligent technology.

So, the next time you’re doing schoolwork in a library, think twice.

Anyone dealing with sensitive documents in a public setting is at risk.

