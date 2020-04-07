You’ll Never Guess What D’Arcy Carden’s First Words To Tom Hanks Were

Actress and improv comedian D’Arcy Carden has shared a silly story of the first time she met Tom Hanks and the improbable words she spoke to the Oscar-winning actor. Carden shared the story in an appearance on comedian and late night TV host Conan O’Brien’s podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend.

Carden and her husband producer Jason attended a party at Conan O’Brien’s home, and O’Brien invited the couple to come sit by the fire. Adam Sandler and Jack McBrayer were there too. Meanwhile, Hanks was sitting by the fire as well but he was speaking to someone else.

Carden, Sandler, McBrayer, and O’Brien were talking about how silly the term “f**king and sucking” is, and well, you can probably guess where this is headed.

“We were truly talking about how funny this thing is, and then Tom ‘Sweet Man’ Hanks comes over and says, ‘What are you guys talking about?’ And the first thing I say is, ‘f**king and sucking.’ It was terrible and wonderful,” she said.

As stories about meeting very famous people go, Carden’s is very delightful and unexpected.

Carden has a tangential connection to Hanks. She is currently filming a new show for Amazon based on the Penny Marshall-directed baseball movie A League of Their Own that starred Hanks as the manager of a women’s baseball team.

Carden is perhaps best known for playing Janet on NBC’s The Good Place. She also does improv comedy at the Upright Citizens Brigade in Los Angeles.