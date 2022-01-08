You’ll save a lot of time with this popular iPhone typing trick.

Depending on what you’re trying to say, a viral iPhone trick might help you type faster.

It works by quickly replacing short messages with longer ones using text replacement.

You can make your own on Apple, which helps you get things done faster.

Scott Polderman, a TikTok tech star, has already received over 35,000 likes on a video explaining how it works.

In Scott’s example, the text “aa” has been replaced with his email address.

That’s a quick way to type an email address.

You could, however, use it for other things you type frequently.

Perhaps you’d like to have your home address or phone number auto-replaced.

Perhaps you have a message that you send at work on a regular basis that would be easier to type if you used text replacement.

This time-saving hack can be easily customized in any case.

On your iPhone, you can have multiple text replacements, so you don’t have to pick just one.

So, what’s your plan?

Go to General after you’ve opened Settings.

Tap Text Replacement after scrolling down to Keyboards.

You can then type in a phrase and a shortcut to create replacements.

The shortcut is what you type, and the phrase is what it becomes.

As a result, keep the shortcut short and the phrase as long as you want.

When you use the built-in Apple keyboard to type that shortcut, it will automatically transform into the phrase.

Make sure to choose obscure shortcuts that you wouldn’t type in normal conversation.

You can edit or delete one at any time if it becomes annoying or no longer serves a purpose.

