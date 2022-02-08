Your iPhone has a clever feature that makes ignoring calls a LOT easier.

Your iPhone has a clever trick that makes ignoring calls a LOT easier.

WOULDN’T IT BE AMAZING if you could see who’s calling you from inside your pocket?

A TikToker has revealed a simple method for doing just that.

It could also be useful for ignoring calls from people you don’t want to talk to without having to take your phone out of your pocket.

This is accomplished by programming a unique vibration for that individual, allowing you to recognize them instantly.

“Here’s how to get the most out of your iPhone,” TikTok user TechPron explains.

To begin, simply open your contacts and choose the person for whom you want to set an alert.

Then select Ringtone and Vibration from the drop-down menus.

Then select Create New Vibration from the drop-down menu.

Tap on the empty space repeatedly at this point.

You can also get creative and create your own unique vibration rhythm, which may come in handy if you need to identify multiple people.

To finish, click Save in the upper right corner.

The next time that person calls you, your phone will vibrate in the pattern you set, and you’ll know without having to look at it or take it out of your pocket.

It’s also not limited to iPhone users, as some commenters point out.

A similar feature is available on Samsung’s devices as well.

