Your iPhone has a SECRET trackpad that simplifies your life.

A SIMPLE iPhone trick can make it much easier to edit your messages.

If you’ve ever tried to edit text on your iPhone, you’ve probably run into a cursor problem, but Apple has a solution.

You can go back and forth between each character in a text without having to tap the display furiously with this hidden keyboard trackpad trick.

It’s useful if you don’t have nimble fingers and find it difficult to select the exact letter or word you want to edit.

When you’ve finished typing, simply hold down the space bar to turn the keyboard blank.

For a second, you should see the cursor on the screen enlarge.

You can now move your finger across the blank keyboard, which has been transformed into a trackpad.

Take note of how the cursor is controlled by your finger movement and how it moves much more easily.

If you have an iPhone 6S or later, you can use 3D Touch, Apple’s term for pressing down hard on the screen.

You can access the same hidden trackpad by performing a 3D Touch hard press anywhere on the keyboard.

On an iPad, the same trick will work.

Keep in mind that this method only works for chat messages you haven’t sent yet.

It’s also good in the Notes app.

