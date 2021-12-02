Your iPhone has a SECRET’snow map,’ which shows the exact locations and times of snowfall.

Your iPhone has a SECRET’snow map’ that shows you where and when it will snow.

YOUR iPhone contains a hidden map that can tell you when and where it will snow.

The map is hidden within a stock Apple app, and it’s a must-have for anyone who enjoys (or despises) a wintry snowfall.

In Apple’s Weather app, you’ll find a map.

The app was once mocked for being terrible, but it has since received significant updates that have made it significantly better.

It’s partly due to Apple’s acquisition of Dark Sky, a popular weather app, and the use of some of the technology in Weather.

The snow map is one of the best features in the most recent update to Weather.

It’s certainly one to keep an eye on now that winter has arrived in the UK and the US.

To begin, make sure you have the most recent version of Apple’s iPhone software, iOS 15, installed.

Make sure there are no updates you need to install by going to Settings andgt; General andgt; Software Update.

Now open the Weather app, which is already installed on your iPhone.

The app is blue and features a picture of the sun peeking out from behind a cloud.

In the app, go to the bottom-left corner and tap the map icon.

Then, in the top right corner, tap the three squares that are stacked on top of each other.

You can see a rolling forecast of snow and rain as it moves around you if you select Precipitation.

To get a better view, you can also zoom in or out.

You’ll notice an icon in the middle of the map over your location if snow is on the way.

This will indicate if there is incoming snow and how far away it is.

You can also scroll through the timeline to see how precipitation is changing in your area.

To move through time, use the bottom-of-the-screen bar.

If it vanishes, simply tap the screen to reactivate it.

This will show you exactly where the snow will fall.

You’ll also be able to tell if it’s heavy or light flurries based on the colors of the precipitation (see the chart on the left).

Of course, because this is all forecasted, the map may not be accurate – but that’s always the case with weather.

If you’re particularly interested in the snow, you can even have your iPhone alert you just as it begins to fall.

Then give your location to the Weather app…

