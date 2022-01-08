Your iPhone’s texting habits could be leaked to your friends due to an Apple bug.

Your iPhone may be leaking your texting habits to your friends due to an Apple bug.

If you’re bad at responding to your friends, you should be on the lookout for this iPhone bug.

A long-running iOS issue with Apple’s Messages app is said to be resurfacing.

According to MacRumors, the bug can affect your iPhone’s “read receipts” feature.

Even if you’ve turned off the feature, it’s possible that your iPhone will send read receipts.

This means that someone may be able to see that you’ve read their iMessage but haven’t responded.

When you send someone a text or an iMessage and they read it, the “Delivered” statement turns to “Read” if you have the feature enabled.

They’ll be able to see when you’ve read their message, too.

The read receipts feature in iOS 15 cannot be disabled, according to users.

Some people have discovered that restarting their devices temporarily solves the problem.

Alternatively, you could try turning the feature on and off.

Scroll down to “Send Read Receipts” under Settings, then click Messages.

You can toggle the feature on and off from here.

At the moment, no permanent solution appears to be available.

We’ve reached out to Apple for a response.

