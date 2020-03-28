Your landlord in Final Fantasy 14 won’t demolish your house during the pandemic

If you have a house in Final Fantasy 14, you won’t be evicted if the COVID-19 outbreak is keeping you — in real life — from keeping up your virtual property.

“Taking into account the world-wide spread of the COVID-19 (also known as ‘novel coronavirus’) and the economical effects of various cities going into lock-down, we have decided to temporarily suspend automatic housing demolition,” developers wrote Thursday night on The Lodestone, the FF14 official community hub.

Yes, this is serious; Final Fantasy 14 players know that a housing plot on a server is a coveted thing and getting one can take quite a lot of in-game effort. Square Enix limits the number of plots and, back in April 2019, it introduced auto-demolition. That is, if a player didn’t enter their estate for 30 consecutive days, a countdown timer would begin and then the Vogons would show up to make way for an interstellar highway.

The suspension of auto-demolition is an acknowledgment that players might be strained by real-life impacts regarding COVD-19’s spread, so no one is going to lose their virtual home if they have more pressing concerns.

The counter was suspended at 11 p.m. on Thursday; it’ll resume again at some point, but Square Enix did not indicate when.

Coronavirus/COVID-19: What you need to know

The spread of the novel coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, has unfortunately been characterized by an abundance of misinformation about the virus and xenophobia pertaining to its origins. To help educate our readership, we’ve compiled helpful explanations from our sibling sites The Verge and Vox.com. You can find answers to the most common questions in the links below:

Everything you need to know about the coronavirus

Coronavirus: News and updates on new cases and its spread

9 questions about the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, answered