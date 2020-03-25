Your phone has data that can help track Coronavirus cases, but should it be shared?

Your smartphone has a mind of its own. Well, not really, but it certainly acts that way sometimes — especially when it comes to tracking your every move.

Source: Android Central

An event like the COVID-19 outbreak shows just what can be done with data collection. The same data collection that was happening before the pandemic. Right now that’s easier to see than ever as data collection and processing companies have found ways to track the movement of the Coronavirus by tracking our movements, and then making the data public for the world to use. It’s anonymized for the most part, but it doesn’t have to be and it’s a little scary to see just how companies in the business of tracking us do it so well. A company called Unacast is building a COVID-19 Toolkit using data directly from your phone and it serves as a chilling example of what can be done with the information we probably didn’t even know was being uploaded. Using your find location history that’s been gathered from other apps, the way we’re moving around — or not moving around — is displayed in a nice interactive presentation that’s accurate down to the individual county level. Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more Unacast partners with other app developers to collect your location data on both Android and iOS. What it’s doing isn’t illegal by any means, as you consented to the location usage when you first installed or ran the application. Unacast just collects what we give freely.

Source: Unacast