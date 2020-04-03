Your PS4 Controller Will Purr and Meow in Persona 5 Royal

That pesky Morgana

The PlayStation 4 controller’s touchpad has been thoroughly underutilized this generation, but more and more developers are starting to hide little easter eggs in its implementation if you press it during certain sequences. Zombie Army 4: Dead War would replicate the moans and groans of a Nazi zombie horde, and Atlus has done something similar in Persona 5 Royal.

Captured by YouTube user RedsDead21, if you press the touchpad down while you’re on a Mementos stage, your controller will begin to purr and meow. That’s Morgana, of course, who accompanies the main protagonist throughout the entire 100+ hour adventure. Have you noticed this happening during your playthrough? Stroke us in the comments below.