Your WiFi router is set up incorrectly, and it could be causing internet problems.

SLOW home Wi-Fi is a pain to use and makes watching movies or downloading large files a nightmare.

While your broadband provider is usually to blame, there are a few things you can do to speed up your slow router.

Moving electronics such as lamps and televisions, for example, can help your connection tremendously, while reducing your microwave usage can also help.

According to UK watchdog Ofcom, they can slow down your Wi-Fi by interfering with your router’s signal.

They’re not the only things that could prevent you from accessing the internet.

If placed too close to your Wi-Fi router, fish tanks, radiators, cordless phones, and speakers can all cause problems.

As part of a government-backed campaign to help people improve their web speeds, Ofcom has released a list of ways to improve your Wi-Fi.

Keeping lights, televisions, and other electronic devices away from your router can help a lot.

It all has to do with the (harmless) radiation used to broadcast WiFi throughout your home.

To connect you to the internet, your router sends these electromagnetic signals to your devices, but they can get muddled by other signals.

Objects such as your refrigerator and lamps emit their own electromagnetic waves, which interfere with your WiFi signal.

When you put two and two together, you’ll see why it’s a good idea to keep your router away from other electrical appliances in your home.

Disconnecting devices that are not in use but consume your Wi-Fi, such as tablets or your smart TV, is also recommended by Ofcom.

It stated, “The more devices connected to your wi-fi, the slower the speed.”

“Because devices like tablets and smartphones frequently work in the background, try turning off wi-fi reception when you’re not using them.”

Microwaves are one of the worst offenders when it comes to slowing down your internet speeds.

It emits a significant amount of electromagnetic radiation, which can interfere with the signals sent by your router.

Ofcom asks, “Did you know that microwave ovens can also reduce wi-fi signals?”

“So avoid using the microwave while making video calls, watching HD videos, or doing something important on the internet.”

Ofcom recommends ditching your phone for calls and instead using a landline.

This is due to the increased demand on mobile networks as a result of the large number of people working from home.

“If you absolutely must use your phone, try turning on wi-fi calling in your settings,” Ofcom advised.

“Similarly, you can use Facetime, Skype, or WhatsApp to make voice calls over the internet.”

Changing your router to a more suitable…

