You’re hiding your iPhone photos incorrectly – here’s how to completely hide them.

You’re hiding your iPhone photos incorrectly – here’s how to completely conceal them.

Your iPhone has two methods for hiding photos, and using both is crucial.

It means that your personal photos are much less likely to be discovered.

Perhaps you’re trying to hide screenshots of a birthday present, photos of your weight loss progress, or something more personal.

Whatever the reason, hiding photos on your iPhone is a breeze.

There are two things to keep in mind.

The first is that you can hide photos, but the second is that you can also hide the Hidden folder on your iPhone.

As a result, you’ll have double the protection from nosy friends.

“When you hide photos and videos, they go to the Hidden album and are no longer visible in your Library, other albums, or the Photos widget on your Home Screen,” Apple explains.

“With iOS 14, you can disable the Hidden album, making the photos completely invisible.”

“At any time, you can unhide photos and videos and reactivate the Hidden album.”

Choose an image and then tap the Share button (which looks like an arrow rising from a box) to hide Photos.

Then select the option to make the photo or video invisible.

You can also hide multiple photos at the same time by selecting them all.

Simply repeat the steps above, but select unhide instead of hide.

The Hidden album is turned on by default and can be found at the bottom of the Albums tab in Photos.

By going to Settings, tapping Photos, scrolling down, and disabling Hidden Album, you can disable it.

Your hidden photos will not be visible in the Photos app, but they will remain hidden.

You could remove the Photos app from your Home Screen if you were extra paranoid.

However, the Photos app will always be installed on your device and can be easily found.

In other news, Google Chrome users are being advised to uninstall the software.

Facebook has recently changed its name to Meta.

Take a look at the best iPhone 13 offers.

Also, take a look at your Facebook rejection folder, which is hidden.

Do you have a story you’d like to share with the Infosurhoy Tech and Science team? Email us at Infosurhoy.