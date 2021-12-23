You’re making serious WiFi errors – here’s how to get the best internet on Christmas Day.

You’re making serious WiFi mistakes – here’s how to get the best internet on Christmas Day.

This Christmas, give yourself the gift of great WiFi by avoiding these common blunders.

It’s easy to inadvertently slow down your WiFi, which can be aggravating when you’re settling in to watch a 4K Netflix movie over the holidays.

New gadgets, such as game consoles, high-definition televisions, and top-of-the-line smartphones, will flood households.

And they’ll all be vying for your home internet connection.

What you must do is as follows.

You’ll almost certainly get some new gadgets for Christmas.

If you have a new iPhone or PS5, you’re probably getting a lot of software updates throughout the day.

So, first thing in the morning, try to complete those tasks.

If you’re watching TV in the evening and notice slow speeds, consider pausing some of those updates, especially if they’re for non-essential apps.

This is a significant one.

The majority of streaming services and set-top boxes now have a way for users to download content.

This means you won’t have to risk streaming it on a busy day at home.

Downloading content as early as possible – on Christmas Eve or the morning of December 25 – is a great way to avoid streaming issues.

First and foremost, ensure that your router is properly positioned.

Radio waves, like light, can be reflected and even blocked by your WiFi internet.

Microwave ovens, lamps, and fish tanks have all been found to interfere with WiFi, according to The Sun.

However, internet behemoth Sky has revealed some holiday faux pas for internet users this season.

According to Sky, blocking your router with a Christmas tree is one of the most common mistakes people make.

“The farther away from flashing lights and tinsel your router is, the stronger your connection will be,” Sky explained.

Shifting it off the floor and onto a table or shelf (ideally 5-7 feet up) can help the signal travel further throughout your home.

This is because, like a lightbulb, your router sends out signals in a 360-degree arc.

As a result, placing it on the floor sends a signal straight to the ground.

It can also help to keep it away from other electronic devices.

Mind you, it doesn’t have to be too remote.

It should be about a metre or so away from any other gadget.

Several devices may be active at the same time on Christmas morning or evening.

Consider having at least one device using mobile internet if you have TVs, phones, game consoles, and other devices running.

You can connect a device to a phone hotspot by turning off WiFi – or…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.