You’re misusing your headphones; here are three tips that everyone should be aware of.

You’re misusing your headphones – here are three tips that everyone should know.

You’re probably making common mistakes if you’re constantly breaking headphones or your earphones’ sound quality isn’t the same.

Here are three tips to help you get the most out of your headphones and avoid having to buy new ones.

When you’re done using your headphones, it’s tempting to bundle them up and put them in your pocket, but this can be costly.

Tension on the wires can cause connection points to be damaged or internal ligaments to be severed.

Your headphone or earphone wires may appear fine on the outside but be severely damaged on the inside.

Use a case for your headphones or loop the wires loosely and secure them with a Velcro cable tie.

A hard case is recommended to prevent them from being crushed in your bag or pocket.

You can blow the drivers in your headphones, just like you can blow a speaker by playing music too loudly.

When possible, keep the volume at a moderate level to save your ears.

When you remove your headphones, you should lower the volume on your device and then adjust it once you’ve plugged it back in.

This could prevent the drivers from being accidentally blasted.

Earwax in earphones has the potential to cause serious harm.

Some models of earphones are water resistant and can be washed under the tap.

You shouldn’t, however, submerge your AirPods in water.

Use a dry microfiber cloth or an earwax cleaning tool to remove the wax without pushing it deeper into the speakers.

