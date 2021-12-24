You’re misusing your iPhone – Here are ten brilliant tips you probably didn’t know about.

WE’RE ALL FOR SIMPLIFICATION, and your phone should be no different.

Fortunately, Apple has revealed some iPhone gimmicks, and given that they’ve come straight from the horse’s mouth, we’re inclined to believe they’re pretty good.

So, what do they advise?

Swiping left or right in the calculator app will quickly remove the last number on the screen.

You won’t have to start over if you do it this way.

It’s easy to lose track of useful links that people text you, but you can pin them with the Messages app.

Simply hold down on whatever it is and select Pin.

It will then appear at the top of the Messages search results and in the conversation details view.

It’s easy for the Home Screen to get clogged up.

Widgets eat up a lot of screen real estate, but they can be stacked.

Simply hold down the mouse button on one and drag it to another widget.

They’ll rotate on their own throughout the day.

You can also swipe between widgets at any time.

This time saver necessitates the use of both hands.

To begin, tap and hold a photo until it reacts, then drag it away.

Keep it in your hand, then tap other photos to add them to a stack with another finger.

Keep it in your hand as you switch to the app where you want to add the photos.

Drop them in once you’ve got it, and you’re done.

This will make it easier for you to convey your message.

To get started, go to Settings and select Keyboard and Text Replacement from the drop-down menu.

At the top right, click the (plus) button.

Type the phrase you want to appear and a shortcut to make it appear quickly.

For example, if you frequently begin a message with ‘Hey! How are you?’ type that phrase in the phrase box and use ‘Hey’ as the shortcut.

The rest of ‘Hey’ will appear in the predictive text section of your keyboard the next time you type it.

Unlocking your phone isn’t necessary.

The camera app will open with a swipe to the left.

You can scan documents with the note app.

Simply tap the camera icon, then select Scan Documents.

Place it in the yellow viewfinder, and it will automatically crop it for you.

This is a great way to copy text from almost anything you can put your camera against.

Position the lens above the text you want to copy in the camera app, and a slight yellow box should appear around it.

In the bottom right corner, tap the scan text icon.

The text that appears will then be yours to do with as you see fit.

When you’re in the photos app,…

