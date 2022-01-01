You’re misusing your iPhone – this brilliant hack is a must-have in 2022.

You’re using your iPhone incorrectly – this brilliant hack is a must-have for 2022.

If you’re an iOS user who travels frequently or plans to, you won’t be able to enter 2022 without knowing about this brilliant iPhone hack for tracking flights.

For iPhone users who use this simple trick, manually entering flight numbers and airliner names into Google to obtain flight information is quickly becoming obsolete.

Users can now get flight information by texting their airline and flight number, thanks to a recent iOS update.

If you’re being picked up at the airport by a family member and want to keep them updated on your flight from Los Angeles to New York, all you have to do is type “American Airlines flight 118” into the iMessage box.

You can also use the two-letter airline abbreviation code in a variety of ways (e.g.

AA 118, or AA118), and they’ll both work fine.

The text should be underlined as soon as you hit send, indicating that the feature has been activated.

After the text message has been underlined, you can tap on it to reveal two options: (1) Preview Flight, and (2) Copy Flight Code.

If you or the person receiving the message clicks on ‘Preview Flight,’ you can see all of the details about the flight, including the departure time, arrival time, and remaining time on the flight.

The useful feature also shows the gate, terminal, and baggage claim numbers, as well as a live map of the journey.

It’s important to note that this feature won’t display all flight codes or airlines.

However, some of the two-letter abbreviation codes do not work; JetBlue’s two-letter code (B6) did not appear in a test run.

Most other domestic flights, as well as some international flights (such as those operated by British Airways), should be easily accessible using this method.

