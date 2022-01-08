You’re misusing your iPhone weather app – here are some game-changing tips.

Apple’s Weather app may have a love-hate relationship with you, but a recent redesign aims to make it easier to use.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the Weather app’s features that you may be overlooking.

You’ll notice a small white dot on the colored bars of the 10-day forecast if you open the Weather app on your iPhone or iPad.

Only the current day’s dot appears in the bar.

It shows where the current temperature falls on the daily temperature scale.

So, if a high of 35 degrees is forecast, you’re in the hottest part of the day.

On the UV Index scale and the Sunset times, the same dot appears.

The white dot on the UV Index scale indicates how strong the sun is at that time and whether or not you should wear sunscreen.

On the Sunset scale, the dot indicates how far the Sun is from the horizon.

This will allow you to catch the sunset at its best.

If you change these iPhone Weather settings, the app will warn you if you’re about to get wet.

Go to Settings andgt; General andgt; Software Update to make sure you’ve got iOS 15 installed.

Then give the Weather app access to your location data; otherwise, it will not work.

Select Always from the Location Services andgt; Weather menu in Settings andgt; Privacy andgt; Location Services andgt; Weather.

If you grant Precise Location access, you’ll get even better alerts.

Make sure the Weather app can send notifications after that.

Select which type of alerts you want under Settings andgt; Notifications andgt; Weather andgt; Allow Notifications.

Finally, weather alerts must be enabled.

In the Weather app, select the list icon in the bottom-right corner.

Stay Dry is an option near the top of the page.

If that doesn’t appear, go to Notifications by tapping the three dots in the top right corner.

After that, tap Turn On Notifications and toggle the My Location switch on.

Then, in the top-right corner, tap Done, and it should work.

Your iPhone contains a hidden weather map that shows you where it will rain.

It’s also possible to scroll through the day’s events to see when the rain will be the worst in your area.

Make sure you have the most recent version of iOS installed to see it.

Then, open the Weather app, which is pre-installed on your iPhone.

Then, in the app’s bottom-left corner, tap the map icon.

Tap the three squares stacked on top of each other now.

