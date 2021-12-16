You’re misusing your Sky TV – this genius remote hack will save you a lot of time.

You’re misusing your Sky TV – this brilliant remote hack will save you a lot of time.

YOUR Sky box is full of tricks, including one that will save you time.

It is simple to return to the previous channel.

So, if you were watching another channel, you can easily switch back.

Depending on the remote you have, it works in one of two ways.

Wades, a Cambridgeshire-based tech store, shared the hack on TikTok.

Users of Sky appear to be impressed by the clever trick.

“A quick Sky hack for you,” explained the Wades tech expert.

“If you have the standard remote, all you have to do is press the right blue key to return to the previous channel without typing in the number.”

“Swipe right if you have a touch screen.”

“It’ll come up with your last channel,” says the narrator.

“All you have to do now is press the middle button.”

It’ll direct you to that channel.”

In the video comments, TikTok users were ecstatic.

One person said it was a “great tip,” while another said it was “awesome.”

This isn’t the first time TikTok has been used to hack into Sky TV.

A Sky TV trick that allows you to quickly skip through content was recently shared by a mother.

It works with the new Sky Q remote’s voice control feature.

You might also be surprised to learn about a hidden feature in the Sky Q remote that can help you locate it if you misplace it.

The Sky remote has a built-in speaker so you can find it if it falls down the back of the sofa.

Here’s how you can quickly locate a misplaced Sky remote.

