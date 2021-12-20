You’re sending photos to WhatsApp incorrectly – learn this popular trick in seconds.

You’re sending WhatsApp photos incorrectly – here’s how to fix it in seconds.

HAVE YOU TAKEN A BEAUTIFUL PHOTO and want to share it with your friends on WhatsApp?

Unfortunately, you’ve been doing it incorrectly, and the photos you’ve been sending don’t reflect their true beauty.

WhatsApp compresses photos, as some users are unaware.

This reduces the size of the photos, allowing them to be sent more quickly, but it also reduces the quality slightly.

Most of the time, we don’t notice – or care – but if you have a particularly amazing shot that you want to show off to its full potential, this quick tip could be the pic-k for you.

ITForDummies, a TikTok user, demonstrated how simple it is to do.

To begin, open WhatsApp and go to Settings.

Select Storage and Data from the drop-down menu.

Media Upload Quality appears at the bottom of the page.

It should be pressed.

Finally, choose Best quality, and your photos will be at their most vibrant for the rest of time.

As previously stated, because they are larger, it is possible that they will take longer to send.

There are three excellent options to choose from.

The default setting, Auto, determines what level of quality to send based on your data plan and whether you’re connected to the internet.

If you’re running out of data, data saver is a good option.

In other news, people have been warned to be cautious if someone has left their iPhone in the room because they may be spying on you.

Pornhub has revealed what horny Americans and Brits have been looking for in the past year, and a new favorite has emerged.

With a new half-price plan with a twist, Apple Music is taking on Spotify.

Do you have a story for the Infosurhoy Tech and Science team? Email us at [email protected]