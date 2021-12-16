You’re misusing Gmail – this clever hack is required reading for anyone who sends emails.

You’re misusing Gmail; this clever hack is required reading for anyone who sends emails.

IF YOU USE Gmail, you should be aware of an important hack.

Anyone who sends emails on a regular basis has undoubtedly sent an email or two that they later regretted.

Gmail has had an unsend email feature for years, thankfully.

If you’re in a pinch, it might come in handy.

The feature works by delaying your message’s transmission.

Adding a few seconds to the time it takes for an email to be delivered isn’t a big deal for most people.

However, enabling the feature could save it a lot of embarrassment – so it’s a no-brainer.

To use this clever Google feature, you must manually enable it in settings.

To get started, sign in to your Gmail account.

Then, in the top-right corner of your screen, use the cogwheel to navigate to Settings.

Select Settings from that menu to see a variety of detailed account options.

Enable the feature by checking the box next to Enable Undo Send.

The length of time you have to unsend a message can then be changed after that.

You have the option of choosing between five and thirty seconds.

Save your changes by scrolling to the bottom of the page.

When you send an email in the future, a small pop-up box will appear.

You’ll be able to undo your message if you’re still within the grace period.

The message isn’t “unsent” when you click it; rather, it isn’t sent at all when you click it.

If you’re on the fence about sending the message, don’t wait too long: once the pop-up vanishes, you won’t be able to change your mind.

Although Gmail has an email recall feature, it requires the other person’s permission, making it largely useless for avoiding embarrassment.

Avoiding embarrassment on Gmail is critical, as the TikTok video below from @jzez21 shows…

In other news, users of Google Chrome have been advised to uninstall the program.

Facebook’s new moniker is Meta.

Examine the best iPhone 13 deals for October 2021.

Also, look through your Facebook rejection folder, which is normally hidden.

If you’d like to share a story with the Infosurhoy Tech and Science team, please email us at Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]