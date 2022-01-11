You’re using Sky incorrectly – discover the true meaning of codes and symbols

KNOW THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN UHD AND AD?

It can be difficult to keep track of all of the codes and symbols on your television set-top box.

Fortunately, as Sky explains, they’re not as perplexing as they appear.

They’re made to be useful, in fact.

These are used to inform you about accessibility, as well as visual and audio features.

Most people are familiar with terms like HD, which stands for high definition, and UHD, which stands for ultra high definition.

Other common examples include S, which stands for subtitles, and W, which stands for widescreen.

AD stands for audio description, which provides a special extra commentary for blind or partially sighted people, describing what is happening in the program or movie being watched.

SL stands for sign language, which is a special version of the language that uses an on-screen signer.

Meanwhile, DS is used if a show supports surround sound, provided you have the appropriate TV and speaker system.

Sky’s rating codes are nearly identical to those used by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBFC).

U, PG, 12, 15, and 18 are examples of these.

For those who don’t know, U stands for “any age” while PG stands for “parental guidance,” which means you should think about whether it’s appropriate for a young child.

The ages of 12, 15, and 18 are appropriate.

