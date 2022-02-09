You’re using your iPhone incorrectly – this brilliant hack completely changes the way you screenshot.

You’re using your iPhone incorrectly – this brilliant hack completely transforms the way you take screenshots.

YOUR iPhone is jam-packed with useful features, including a screenshotting hack you may not be aware of.

Even very long web pages can be screenshotted.

So you don’t need to take a bunch of screenshots to save something like a recipe or a set of detailed instructions.

According to TechKitchen, the creator of TikTok, you can save full-page screenshots as PDFs on Apple.

This could be a longer web page, document, or email than the length of your iPhone screen.

Press and release the side and volume up buttons at the same time if you have an iPhone with Face ID.

Press and release the Home button and the side button on an iPhone with a Home button.

Then, in the lower-left corner, tap the screenshot and select Full Page from the menu.

After that, tap Done, select Save PDF to Files, select a location, and press Save to save the screenshot.

You can also send the PDF by tapping the Share icon (a square with an arrow), choosing a sharing option (such as Messages or AirDrop), and then sending the screenshot.

It’s an important iPhone hack that everyone should be aware of.

It’s also worth noting that this isn’t the only Apple screengrab trick worth mentioning.

You can also make taking regular screenshots a little easier.

Back Tap is a feature that lets you take screenshots by simply tapping the back of your phone.

Make sure you’re running iOS 14 or later in order to use the feature.

Go to Settings andgt; General andgt; Software update to do so.

Then go to your Preferences.

Scroll down to “Accessibility,” then “Touch.”

Then select “Back Tap” from the drop-down menu.

You’ll be able to choose between “Double Tap” and “Triple Tap.”

Whichever option you choose, you’ll have the same options.

Click here to see which features you can now control with a double or triple tap on your phone’s back.

Taking screenshots, changing the volume, magnifying, scrolling, and more are just a few of the options available.

Click the “Double Tap” option and then tick “Screenshot” if you want to use a Double Tap to take screenshots, for example.

You should now be able to take a screenshot by tapping your phone’s back twice.

Keep in mind that if you have a thick phone case, this feature might not work.

Using the same steps as before, you can switch the Back Tap controls on or off at any time.

