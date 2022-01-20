You’re watching Sky TV incorrectly; there’s a brilliant trick that almost no one is aware of.

You’re watching Sky TV incorrectly – there’s a brilliant hack that almost no one knows about.

THE PROCESS OF FINDING SOMETHING TO WATCH ON YOUR SKY Q box has just gotten a whole lot easier.

A TikTok TV fan has revealed a helpful tip for anyone who prefers to type search instead of speaking.

Of course, when it understands what you’ve said, voice search is best, but it’s not for everyone.

Typing an entire title out can be a slog for those who prefer things the old fashioned way.

However, there is a quick fix.

TikToker Magenrose demonstrated how to do it to thousands of followers – and it’s a lot like texting on an old Nokia phone.

You’ll notice that each number on the remote corresponds to several letters, which we’ve all seen before on phones.

It turns out that these can also be used to type quickly on Sky Q.

As a result, you can tap the number two once for A, twice for B, three times for C, and so on.

“Now you know,” she said, referring to the old Nokia phone.

There are a slew of tricks you can use with the Sky Q remote to make your television fantasies come true.

Another TikTok star recently discovered that you can use your voice to ask the remote to skip five minutes, and it will.

There’s even a way to find your remote if you misplace it.

Check to see if your house is quiet enough to hear the beep.

Then press the Q button on your Sky Q box’s front.

Your paired Sky Q Touch Sky Q remote with Voice Control will beep after a few seconds.

This beeping will only last 30 seconds, so you’ll have to restart the process if you don’t find it within that time.

In other news, personalised smart guns that can only be fired by verified users may be available to US consumers this year.

Microsoft has added an “inclusiveness” checker to its Word software in an attempt to make the world a little more awake.

In addition, Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, has been granted permission to file a federal antitrust lawsuit.

Do you have a story you’d like to share with the Infosurhoy Tech and Science team? Email us at Infosurhoy.