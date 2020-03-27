YouTube and other Google services go down for many [Update: Google statement]

By Denis Bedoya  On 

And no, you still can’t go outside.

Source: Joe Maring / Android Central

What you need to know

  • YouTube and other Google services are down.
  • Users began reporting being unable to stream or comment on March 26th.
  • The outage appears to be concentrated around the United States, Western Europe, and Japan.

Always a regular source of entertainment and distraction, YouTube has suddenly gone down. Reports began flooding social media and DownDetector on March 26th as users found themselves unable to upload videos, stream videos, or even access their own playlists.

The outage doesn’t appear to be limited to YouTube. Other Google services like Drive and Mail are also suffering from issues in the same area, so it’s probably a Google thing.

Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more

It’s not clear when this will be resolved, but as it is Google, we’re betting on relatively quick.

Update: Service restored

Urs Hölzle, Senior Vice President, Technical Infrastructure at Google Cloud, clarified on social media that the outage was not due to any congestion or network overload. It was a simple router failure. Users should be able to access YouTube and other services as normal.

