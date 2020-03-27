YouTube and other Google services go down for many [Update: Google statement]

And no, you still can’t go outside.

Always a regular source of entertainment and distraction, YouTube has suddenly gone down. Reports began flooding social media and DownDetector on March 26th as users found themselves unable to upload videos, stream videos, or even access their own playlists.

#YouTubeDOWN don’t do this to me right now 😟👉👈 pic.twitter.com/RVK8W3gElQ — Saxisam (@saxisam) March 26, 2020

#youtubedown do we need to ration the internet too? XD — ergo.josh (@ergo_josh) March 26, 2020

The outage doesn’t appear to be limited to YouTube. Other Google services like Drive and Mail are also suffering from issues in the same area, so it’s probably a Google thing.

It’s not clear when this will be resolved, but as it is Google, we’re betting on relatively quick.

Update: Service restored

Urs Hölzle, Senior Vice President, Technical Infrastructure at Google Cloud, clarified on social media that the outage was not due to any congestion or network overload. It was a simple router failure. Users should be able to access YouTube and other services as normal.