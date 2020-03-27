YouTube and other Google services go down for many [Update: Google statement]

And no, you still can’t go outside.
Source: Joe Maring / Android Central
What you need to know
- YouTube and other Google services are down.
- Users began reporting being unable to stream or comment on March 26th.
- The outage appears to be concentrated around the United States, Western Europe, and Japan.
Always a regular source of entertainment and distraction, YouTube has suddenly gone down. Reports began flooding social media and DownDetector on March 26th as users found themselves unable to upload videos, stream videos, or even access their own playlists.
#YouTubeDOWN don’t do this to me right now 😟👉👈 pic.twitter.com/RVK8W3gElQ
— Saxisam (@saxisam) March 26, 2020
#youtubedown do we need to ration the internet too? XD
— ergo.josh (@ergo_josh) March 26, 2020
The outage doesn’t appear to be limited to YouTube. Other Google services like Drive and Mail are also suffering from issues in the same area, so it’s probably a Google thing.
Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more
It’s not clear when this will be resolved, but as it is Google, we’re betting on relatively quick.
Update: Service restored
Urs Hölzle, Senior Vice President, Technical Infrastructure at Google Cloud, clarified on social media that the outage was not due to any congestion or network overload. It was a simple router failure. Users should be able to access YouTube and other services as normal.
Very sorry about that! We had a router failure in Atlanta, which affected traffic routed through that region. Things should be back to normal now. Just to make sure: this wasn’t related to traffic levels or any kind of overload, our network is not stressed by Covid-19. https://t.co/vZEJpkgRlo
— Urs Hölzle (@uhoelzle) March 26, 2020
Get More Pixel 3a
Google Pixel 3a
- Google Pixel 3a Review
- Best Screen Protectors for Pixel 3a XL
- Best Cases for Pixel 3a XL
- Best Cases for the Pixel 3a
- Best Pixel 3a Accessories
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Everything you need to know about the OnePlus 8, 8 Lite, and 8 Pro!
OnePlus wowed us in 2019 with an onslaught of excellent handsets, and for 2020, the company looks to one-up itself yet again. Between the OnePlus 8, 8 Lite, and 8 Pro, here’s everything you need to know about what OnePlus is cooking up this year.
Android 11 is on the way — here’s everything you need to know
Android 11 is the big Android release for 2020, and it’s shaping up to be an exciting update. We’re following all of the changes and new features so you know exactly what to expect when the final build is available later this year.
Here’s everything we know about the LG G9!
LG consistently releases a new entry in its G-series as its first flagship of each year, and for 2020, we’re expecting to get the LG G9. Whether you’re interested in specs, price, or something in between, here’s everything we know about the phone!
Get a great microphone delivered to your door in these trying times
Whether you’re recording a remote podcast or laying a voiceover on top of your upcoming video project, it’s always good to have a reliable microphone handy. In these wild times, Best Buy is offering curbside delivery on its goods, meaning you don’t have to go out to get great audio.