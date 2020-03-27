YouTube signs exclusive contract with streamer and content creator Typical Gamer

Andre “Typical Gamer” Rebelo, one of YouTube’s biggest gaming stars, has signed an exclusive contract to continue streaming on the platform. Rebelo announced the deal Thursday afternoon via a new video on his YouTube channel.

In the video, Rebelo also announces that he’ll be donating $10,000 to Extra Life. In partnership with the charity organization, Rebelo also visits a fan born with a heart defect. After the visit he talks about his rise to fame on YouTube and how much its meant to him, before announcing that he’ll continue to stream exclusively on YouTube Gaming.

Rebelo first started his YouTube channel back in 2008 and has since risen to prominence with videos featuring games like Minecraft, Red Dead Redemption, and Grand Theft Auto 5. As streaming began to take off, Rebelo started expanding from just posting videos to full YouTube livestreams. Over the last few years, Rebelo’s streaming popularity has increased exponentially with games like Fortnite. Rebelo has over 9 million subscribers on YouTube, along with nearly 850,000 followers on Twitter.

Over the last several months, many content creators have been signing deals exclusive deals as platforms try to lock up talent. While Rebelo has been on YouTube for most of his career and will continue to stream there thanks to this contract, other creators and streamers have opted to switch platforms recently.

It began in August 2019 when Tyler “Ninja” Blevins moved from Twitch to Mixer, but continued with streamers moving to a variety of platforms including Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter and Jack “Courage” Dunlop to YouTube Gaming, or Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang to Facebook Gaming. Meanwhile, some Twitch streamers like Imane “Pokimane” Anys and Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm have opted to stay on the platform as the streaming industry spreads out.