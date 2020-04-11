Yup, someone modded Isabelle into Resident Evil 3

To the surprise of precisely 0.0 percent of anybody, Animal Crossing’s Isabelle has been modded into Resident Evil 3’s remake. Only, it’s not exactly how I wished she would have shown up.

Crazy Potato on Nexus Mods has a mask that turns Jill Valentine into AC’s cheerful administrative assistant. Me, I was hoping they’d give us Isabelle-as-Nemesis, akin to Resident Evil 2 modders swapping Mr. X for Thomas the Tank Engine. Unfortunately, I don’t see anything like that yet (there is, however, one that swaps Nemesis for Ultron.)

But give Crazy Potato some credit for having this sucker up a full week before Resident Evil 3’s street date. I dig the blood spatter on the left side of her face. Some real care went into this.

“Jill is a fan,” says Crazy Potato. Well, make that two of us.

Resident Evil 3 launched on Friday for PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One. Animal Crossing: New Horizons launched March 20 on Nintendo Switch. This isn’t the first time Isabelle’s wholesome has tangoed with core gore; she’s already had quite the fling with Doom Eternal.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is “a much-needed escape from everything,” according to our review.