Zoom meetings are more fun with video game backgrounds

Zoom’s daily user base, by some estimates, has more than quadrupled as people worldwide adapt to working and learning together, but alone (with attendant privacy risks, to be sure). It’s no longer just the thing your boss has you dial into once a month; personal and less formal uses have helped make it a mainstream social networking tool.

So, if this is where we’re spending so much of our time talking to one another, why not bling it up a little? Some video game publishers have gotten in on this fad this week, so you can broadcast live from Final Fantasy 7’s Midgar, a Street Fighter stage, or the Skyrim city of Solitude, no green-screen necessary.

Here’s Bethesda Softworks’ official Zoom backgrounds, for The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, Fallout 76, and Doom Eternal.

Transport yourself to one of our worlds during your next video call with these backgrounds! pic.twitter.com/EbP0EnPZP6

Capcom this afternoon offered eight stages, four from Street Fighter 2 and four from Street Fighter 5.

For a more modern look, we also have some Street Fighter V backgrounds for you to rule the meeting! #SFVCE pic.twitter.com/VObmf9s2vU

Let’s not overlook Final Fantasy 7 Remake (launching tomorrow). Square Enix got the background trend for video games started last week.

Why not add a bit of flair to your Zoom video calls with a custom background?

Mosey on over to the #SquareEnix Blog where we’ve gathered together a number of #FinalFantasy VII Remake designs for you to use! #FF7R

️ https://t.co/EYWAq4jpDR pic.twitter.com/pRJO51UzTj

Ubisoft has landscapes from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Far Cry 5, and the Rabbids franchise:

Spice up your next video conference call with these backgrounds! pic.twitter.com/dKDpgkrIdw

NintendoSoup pulled together a large anthology of Japanese publishers offering virtual backgrounds, including Sega:

【バーチャル背景画像】テレワークやビデオ会議、ウェブミーティング用の背景画像、つづいては龍が如くシリーズから。神室町、大阪、沖縄、…尾道です！https://t.co/TW6n5g6Vm1 #龍が如く pic.twitter.com/Ey6zhBsOmi

SNK:

【バーチャル背景画像】

＼SNKが在宅ワークを応援 ／

ビデオ会議やウェブミーティングなどで使える背景画像をご用意いたしました！

これを使えば、闘志がみなぎるかも

夜の部の配信にも乞うご期待！#StayHome #SNKE #SNK #KOF #サムライスピリッツ #餓狼伝説 pic.twitter.com/1tONlygG8T

And Nintendo’s official Super Mario Odyssey Twitter account:

ご自由にお使いください！ #スーパーマリオオデッセイ #壁紙 pic.twitter.com/4ZEai1wm2z

Update: Annapurna Interactive just reached out to share four backgrounds from their library: Donut County, The Outer Wilds, What Remains of Edith Finch, and Sayanora Wild Hearts. And below that gallery, Double Fine Productions has info on its Psychonauts 2 and Rad backgrounds:

Vastly Improve your Stay-at-Home video conferencing lives with this free pack of backgrounds from Psychonauts 2 and RAD!

We’d love to see clips of them in use: be it for yoga class, movie night, or a job interview – the choice is yours!

Download here: https://t.co/Vp3SSXCO4e pic.twitter.com/d1pQyYm5tr

These are just a sampling, and limited to video games; any Twitter or Google search for “video conference” or “zoom” and “background” is going to turn up all sorts of pop culture wallpapers.

If you’re new to Zoom, or unsure how to change the background, it’s as simple as selecting an image off your desktop for some other social media tool. Go to the preferences/settings pane, and you’ll see a virtual background option at left. Here I am discovering it for the first time.

Click that plus icon below the bottom right corner of the preview window. Zoom will then ask you to upload an image, and you’re all set. Voila, here I am in the Batcave:

Nintendo Switch consoles are often sold out, but you can still pick up the handheld-only Switch Lite, which is perfect for portable gaming.