ZTE Axon 11 is a sub-$400 5G phone with Snapdragon 765G, 64MP quad cameras

The Axon 11 is 5G ZTE’s first phone to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset.
Source: ZTE
What you need to know
- ZTE today announced its first mid-range 5G smartphone, the Axon 11 5G.
- The Axon 11 5G comes with a Snapdragon 765G chipset and quad rear cameras.
- It is priced at 2,698 yuan ($380) in China for the base 6GB/128GB version.
Chinese smartphone maker ZTE today announced the Axon 11 5G, a mid-range smartphone that comes with dual-mode 5G support and a relatively affordable price tag.
The new Axon 11 5G sports a 6.47-inch curved FHD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch at the top, housing a 20MP selfie camera. Under the hood is a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. On the back of the phone is a quad-camera setup featuring a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.
The mid-range 5G phone also packs a 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ support and an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. Unsurprisingly, the phone will ship with Android 10 out of the box, with ZTE’s MiFavor 10 running on top.
ZTE Axon 11 5G is now available for pre-order in China, with prices starting at 2,698 yuan ($380) for the 6GB/128GB version. The 8GB/128GB version of the phone is priced at 2,998 yuan ($420), while the 8GB/256GB version costs 3,398 yuan ($480). ZTE hasn’t announced any plans of launching the Axon 11 Pro 5G in markets outside China yet.
ZTE Axon 10 Pro
The ZTE Axon 10 Pro is a surprisingly affordable flagship smartphone that offers a curved AMOLED display with slim bezels, triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 855 processor, and a 4,000mAh battery with wireless charging support.
