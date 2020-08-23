ZTE Axon 20 5G Is The First Smartphone With Front Camera Under Screen Display That Could Improve Selfie Pose

China unveils the world’s first smartphone device with a front camera under its screen display. Its developers and manufacturers work together to improve smartphone design, which has almost reached perfection.

Currently, most of the phones have enormous screen displays that occupy almost the entire glass of the device. These devices are sold as all-screen phones. However, they’re not all-screen smartphones.

Different brands such as iPhones, Pixel, and Android, also manufacture all-screen devices. Apple has enhanced iPhones’ features with notches that contain components required for 3D face unlock capability. On the other hand, Android smartphones have selfie cameras that house one or two sensors. While Pixel 4 has a sophisticated radar sensor, integrated at the top of the screen display.

A new Oppo prototype will further improve selfie capabilities by placing the device’s front cam below the screen. Several manufacturers are already experimenting with the new design. A few Chinese vendors also provided demos of the model with limited access.

The new phone was first revealed at MWC Shanghai 2019. Although the camera’s location can enhance selfie pictures, it still needs to produce results comparable to regular cameras.

The new smartphone called ZTE Axon 20 5G will come from China, and it is expected to be unveiled on Sept. 1. However, actual images of the device are already circulating online, including leaked videos of the handset’s screen turned on.

Ni Fei, ZTE’s president of mobile devices, also shared the phone’s images, showing the device’s front and back sides. However, the photos did not reveal too much detail. The selfie camera was not visible since the screen was not turned on.

Fei’s images also revealed that the back of Axon 20 5g features four sensors comparable to other smartphones currently. In the second image, the phone’s screen is turned on, revealing that it looks like the Android handsets with pop-up selfie cams. Right now, no teasers are showing how the handset works.

Some of the new smartphone features are still unclear since no reports are explaining how it enhances the selfie photos.

This article is owned by TechTimes,

Written by: Giuliano de Leon.