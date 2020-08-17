ZTE to unveil the first phone with an under-display camera on September 1

Surprisingly, however, the ZTE Axon 20 5G will not be a flagship-grade phone.
What you need to know
- ZTE has confirmed that it will be launching the world’s first phone with an under-display camera on September 1.
- The phone will be called the Axon 20 5G and will only be available in China, at least initially.
- It is expected to feature a 6.92-inch FHD+ display and Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset.
ZTE President Ni Fei teased the world’s first phone with an under-display camera in a post on Weibo last week. The company has now confirmed that it will unveil the “world’s first mass-produced 5G smartphone featuring an under-display camera” in China on September 1.
As noted by ZTE in its press release, nearly all “major industry players” have been working on under-display cameras. Xiaomi and OPPO were the first companies to showcase prototypes featuring under-display cameras last year. Unlike ZTE, however, Xiaomi and OPPO haven’t confirmed any plans of launching a phone with the tech this year.
Source: TENAA
While ZTE hasn’t revealed any key specs of the upcoming phone, the Axon 20 5G was spotted on the website of China’s TENAA regulatory body last week. According to the phone’s TENAA listing, it will feature a massive 6.92-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and Qualcomm’s 7nm Snapdragon 765G chipset. The listing also revealed a quad-camera setup around the back of the phone, with a 64MP primary camera. Some of the other key specs of the phone that have been listed on the TENAA website include a 4,120mAh battery, a 32MP under-display selfie camera, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB storage.
Leaked Galaxy S20 FE 5G renders show the phone in all its glory
Leaked renders of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S20 FE have revealed a familiar design with a tiny centered hole-punch cutout and a triple-camera setup around the back. The phone is rumored to debut in October with 5G support and a $750 price tag.
Here are tech media’s hot takes on Surface Duo
Reactions to the Surface Duo after its launch earlier this week ranged from disappointed to elated. Among the media, in particular, there was a surprising amount of enthusiasm for Microsoft’s dual-screen device. Here’s a look at some of the chatter from around the web.
Everything about the Fortnite fiasco sucks for smartphone users
Even if you’ll never play Fortnite, what Epic, Google, and Apple are doing should have you concerned.
These Moto G6 wallet cases make it easy to free up space in your pockets
Sometimes you just want to cut down on the amount of “stuff” in your pockets, especially if your wallet only houses a few cards. These wallet cases let you leave the old wallet behind, while keeping your Moto G6 protected at the same time.