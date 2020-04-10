​Chinese Ambassador to Nepal: Work hand in hand to win the battle against COVID-19

Hou Yanqi, the Chinese ambassador to Nepal, called on all countries across the globe to work together in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic during a recent email interview with China.org.cn.

“Human beings are living in one global village and a community with a shared future,” Hou said, stressing that all countries should “prioritize the safety of people’s lives and health” and “work hand in hand” to win this battle.

The challenge of combatting the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its implications for the international community remain daunting, as the virus spreads rapidly around the world.

As of April 7, more than 1.4 million confirmed cases have been reported in 184 countries and regions worldwide, along with over 82,000 deaths, according to data from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Against this backdrop, Hou explained that the Chinese government has managed to provide surgical and N95 masks, personal protective equipment, nucleic acid testing kits and other assistance to more than 120 countries and a number of international organizations.

Moreover, China has also been assisting many countries with their commercial procurement in China, and sharing its prevention and control experiences with the world, Hou said.

Joint China-Nepal response

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in China, Nepal has provided concrete support to China in its fight against the virus, including donating 100,000 surgical masks, which is a testament to the traditional friendship between the two countries.

“The international community, including Nepal, gave us valuable support and assistance during the most difficult period of China’s fight against COVID-19. The Chinese nation is grateful and always reciprocates other’s kindness,” Hou said, adding that the Chinese people will never forget such goodwill.

“Since the epidemic spread to Nepal, China has been doing its utmost to provide help to the country,” she said.

Hou mentioned that the Chinese Embassy in Nepal has formed a joint working group with relevant ministries in Nepal, and shared information and experiences in such areas as epidemic prevention and control, clinical treatment, and customs quarantine, by providing documents and conducting video calls.

Going forward, she emphasized that China will provide material assistance to Nepal, with both sides already in communication about how to do so. Meanwhile, some local governments and civil societies in China have been actively raising much-needed materials for Nepal.

Hou also mentioned that southwest China’s Tibet autonomous region, Yunnan province and various Chinese enterprises have also expressed their intention to donate medical equipment to Nepal.

However, Hou expressed concerns about the transportation of donated supplies. “The Chinese Embassy will continue to strengthen communication and coordination with all parties to ensure the smooth clearance of customs and transportation,” she said.

China will continue to utilize video conferences with experts and other means to strengthen experience and technical exchanges, and to carry out joint prevention and control measures to help Nepal fight the outbreak, she said.